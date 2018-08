Great Falls Street between Lincoln Avenue and Dorchester Avenue will be closed to vehicles from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30. Lincoln Park will also be closed at that time so that a pin oak tree can be removed.

A contractor for the City will set up a crane and other work vehicles on Great Falls Street, making a road closure necessary for worker safety.

