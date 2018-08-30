F.C. Native Becomes Drama Director at Marshall HS

Longtime Fall Church City resident Bernie DeLeo will serve as the new Drama Director at George C. Marshall High School.

DeLeo’s first teaching job was in Falls Church City at Thomas Jefferson Elementary in 2004 as an Instructional Aide.

Since then, he has taught in Fairfax County Public Schools for the past 14 years – four teaching special education at Marshall Road Elementary and four as theatre teacher at Thoreau Middle School, both in Vienna.

He spent the past six years as the Drama Director at West Springfield High School.

During his tenure there, his students advanced to the regional round of the Virginia High School League one-act competition all six years, traveled to the state round twice and won the State Championship for Division AAA in 2013.

Prior to teaching, DeLeo spent 21 years in New York, Los Angeles, DC and Chicago as an actor, playwright, sitcom/screenwriter, script reader, and independent film producer.

He worked for ABC/Disney, HBO, Fine Line Films, Broadway’s Circle in the Square theatre, plus regional theatres and the NYC-based, Sundance Award-winning independent film company, Filbert Steps Productions before he decided to teach theater.

To learn more about Marshall’s Statesmen Theatre Program and to see their just-announced 2018-19 season, visit www.statesmentheatre.org, and follow them on Facebook at Statesmen Theatre, Instagram at statesmentheatre and Twitter at @GCMTheatre.

