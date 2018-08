On Friday, August 31 at 7 p.m. at One More Page Books (2200 N. Westmoreland St., Arlington): New York Times bestselling author Sandhya Menon, “When Dimple Met Rishi” will be in conversation with Christina June, “Everywhere You Want To Be” to Sandhya’s latest Young Adult romantic comedy “From Twinkle, With Love.”

For more information about this event or for others coming to One More Page Books, call 703-300-9746 or visit onemorepagebooks.com

