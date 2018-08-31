City of Falls Church Mayor David Tarter believes things are looking up for Falls Church.
The City of Falls Church Commissioner of the Revenue announced the schedule for DMV services in City in September. The full-service DMV 2 Go bus will be in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.) on Friday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The accessible mobile office provides all DMV transactions including: Applying for and renewing driver’s licenses; Applying for hunting and fishing licenses; Obtaining E-Z pass transponders; Obtaining ID cards (including photos) and Virginia’s veterans ID cards; Obtaining copies of driving records, vehicle titles, license plates, decals, and transcripts; Obtaining certified copies of Virginia vital records including birth, marriage, divorce and death certificates; Ordering disabled parking placards or plates; Taking road and knowledge tests; and, updating an address after a move for DMV and voter registration.
DMV Connect will be at 131 E Broad St. (corner of E Broad St. and Lawton St.) the following Monday through Thursday, Sept. 10 to 13, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.