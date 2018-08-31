Classes Begin Tuesday, F.C. Teacher Recognitions Given

The 2018-2019 year for the Falls Church City Public Schools will formally commence with the first day of classes on Tuesday, Sept. 4, the day after this coming Labor Day weekend. At a rousing Back-to-School convocation attended by all the teachers and staff in the system Tuesday morning, Superintendent Peter Noonan offered thoughtful reflections (see Guest Commentary, page 7) and staff members were recognized for their longevity in the system.

This year, they included those who’ve served 25 years, including Lisa Allan, Katie Clinton, Paul Ferentinos, Nancy Hendrickson and David Morales. Marking 20 years in the system were Martina Goss, Marc Robarge, Katy Tsai and Brian Walsh. Recognized for being in the F.C. system for 15 years were Blanca Avila, Karen Bevan, Chris Capannola, Charlene Ferguson, Vicki Galliher, Tereze Garcia-Rodriguez, Julie Huber, Carlos Mejia, Marina Moretti, Molly Narburgh, Suzanne Planas, Tito Sorto-Gutierrez, Kim Tanner and Karin Tooze. The George Mason High Jazz Band performed “Minnie the Moocher,” and the chorus did “We Can Change the World.”

