Kicking off the school year right was Falls Church City Public Schools’ annual convocation inside the George Mason High School auditorium as the event recognized teachers who were entering their 15th, 20th and 25th years working for FCCPS. The event saw an appearance from City Manager Wyatt Shields, with speeches from School Board chair Lawrence Webb, Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly and FCCPS Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan.

