THE FALLS CHURCH and Annandale-based Villarreal Virginia Academy Girls 2006 soccer team recently won the August Cup Tournament, held at the Maryland Soccerplex. The players competed in the U13 Girls division, and were undefeated over four games against teams from Maryland and DC. The team trains in affiliation with the Spanish La Liga professional team Villarreal CF.

