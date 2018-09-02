81-Year-Old Woman Missing from F.C. is Located & Safe

UPDATE: Officials report Anntanasio has been located and is safe.

Police are asking the public to help locate an 81-year-old Falls Church woman who was last seen leaving her assisted living residence Sunday morning.

City of Falls Church police say Falls Church resident Ruth Anntanasio has early onset dementia and was last seen leaving her residence at The Kensington Falls Church at 700 W. Broad St. around 8 a.m. on Sept. 2. She was wearing long grey sweater, blue jeans, and carrying a white purse with black strap. Police say Anntanasio is considered a strong walker and can travel far on foot.

Police ask anyone who has seen Anntanasio or know of her whereabouts to call them at 703-248-5053 or dial 911.

