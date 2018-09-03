McLean Yearbook Adviser Wins Medal of Merit

Meghan Percival, yearbook adviser at McLean High School, has been selected as a recipient of the Journalism Education Association’s (JEA) Medal of Merit, which is given to JEA members who have made significant contributions to scholastic journalism throughout their career.

Now beginning her 20th year as the yearbook adviser at McLean, Percival was praised by nominators for focusing on students (her own and countless others around the country), helping other advisers and improving scholastic journalism. “In addition to bringing her staffs to conventions and serving on local committees for several D.C. conventions, she has accepted the role of local chair for the upcoming convention there — all without fanfare because that’s who she is,” nominator Ann Akers said.

Percival has also found the time to provide leadership on the board for Virginia Association of Journalism Teachers and Advisers and on the National Scholastic Press Association board.

“When Meghan is on a committee, she works hard and provides insightful commentary throughout the process,” said Mary Kay Downes, Chantilly High School teacher and journalism class adviser. “She can always be counted on to contribute. Her contributions benefit advisers and staffs locally and nationwide. She is a consistent speaker, author, judge, and more.”

JEA will recognize the four Medal of Merit award recipients on Nov. 3 at its national convention in Chicago.

