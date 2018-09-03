New Principal to Serve Spring Hill Elementary

Sarah Aiello, who most recently served as assistant principal at Hutchison Elementary School, has been selected as the new principal of Spring Hill Elementary School, effective Aug. 13.

Over the past 14 years, she has had the opportunity to work as a teacher leader and assistant principal in Region 1 and Region 2 schools at both the elementary and middle school levels. At Hutchison, Aiello supervised STEAM, grades 3-6, Fine Arts, Physical Education, the Afterschool Program, PBIS and Responsive Classroom, Responsive Instruction and Title 1, as well as being the Discipline Lead. As an Assistant Principal at Hughes Middle School, she supervised Special Education, ESOL, English, Science, and Physical Education. Aiello received her bachelor of arts in Education from Mercyhurst College and a master in education in Educational Leadership from Virginia Tech.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments