Redistricting Map Proposed by Virginia Dems

At a press event last Wednesday in Richmond, Democratic Leader David Toscano and Legislative Black Caucus Chair Lamont Bagby spoke on the merits of a Democratic redistricting plan they unveiled and requested expeditious action by the Virginia General Assembly. “The court has made clear that we must draw new maps to address the unconstitutionality of the districts drawn in 2011,” said Toscano. “To date, we have seen no maps from the majority party to correct the problem.”

He called on the Republicans to immediately refer the bill to the House Privileges and Elections Committee so that the map may be considered on Thursday.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments