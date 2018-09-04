Sunset Cinema Starts with ‘Coco’ Next Friday

The City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department presents the 15th Annual Sunset Cinema in the Park sponsored by Winn Design + Build. The free screenings of family-friendly movies will be held next month on Sept. 7, 21, 28 and Oct. 5 beginning at 7:45 p.m. in Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church).

Moviegoers are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnics. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. In the event of inclement weather, the movies will take place at the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church).

The first movie of the 2018 Sunset Cinema series is Coco (2017, PG). Despite his family’s ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming a musician. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the Land of the Dead.

For more information, call 703-248-5027 or visit fallschurchva.gov/SunsetCinema.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments