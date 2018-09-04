Crime Report: Check Fraud at George Mason High School, 2 Stolen Cars & an ATM Skimmer

Police are investigating a case of check fraud at George Mason High School, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report released today. The report says unauthorized withdrawals were discovered from a checking account.

The News-Press has reached out to the police for more information on the incident.

In other crime, a skimmer was found on the ATM outside of the NASA Federal Credit Union on W. Broad St., two cars were stolen — a Toyota Highlander from Koons Ford and a rental from Enterprise – a 28-year-old woman was arrested for assault at Hilton Garden Inn and there were three instances of hit and runs.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: Aug. 27 – Sept. 2, 2018

Hit and Run, 6793 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center parking lot), Aug 27, 6:03 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Following police investigation, the driver of the striking vehicle was located, and required information was exchanged.

Burglary, 501 Roosevelt Blvd (Oakwood Apartments), between 2:00 PM, Aug 27 and 9:00 AM, Aug 28, unknown suspect(s) broke into a maintenance trailer and removed a leaf blower. Investigation continues.

Check Fraud, 7124 Leesburg Pike (GMHS), Aug 28, 11:15 AM, unauthorized withdrawals from a checking account were discovered. Investigation continues.

Auto Theft, 1051 E Broad St (Koons Ford), between 9:00 AM, Aug 24 and 9:00AM Aug 25, unknown suspect(s) removed a white 2018 Toyota Highlander from the sales lot. Investigation continues.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 2800 blk S Cherry St, Aug 28, 11:42 PM, police issued a summons to a male, 23, of Falls Church, VA, for Possession of Marijuana.

Hit and Run, 505 Roosevelt Blvd (Oakwood Apartments), between 8:30 AM and 8:50 AM on Aug 29, a silver Ford Escape was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene.

ATM Fraud, 1130 W Broad St (NASA Federal Credit Union), between Aug 17 and Aug 29, unknown suspect(s) installed a skimmer device on the ATM outside the building entrance. Investigation continues.

Auto Theft by Bailee, 156 Hillwood Ave (Enterprise Rent-a-Car), between Aug 1 and Aug 31, a 2016 silver Nissan Sentra was rented and not returned. Investigation continues.

Larceny From Vehicle, 1200 blk Ellison St, Sept 1, 10:26 AM, unknown suspect removed the spare tire and wheel key from a pickup truck.

Assault / Narcotics Violation, 706 W Broad St (Hilton Garden Inn), Sept 1, 8:24 PM, officers responded for an assault in progress. Police arrested a female, 28, of Washington, DC for Assault offenses and Possession of Marijuana.

Vandalism to Vehicle, 500 blk S Spring St, between 7:00 PM Sept 1 and 12:55 AM Sept 2, unknown suspect(s) slashed a tire on a parked vehicle. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 6799 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center parking lot), between 10:30AM and 2:00 PM on Sept 2, a gray Toyota Corolla was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene.

OTHER

Aug 30, 4:15 PM, a male, 32, of Washington, DC, was arrested on a Stafford County Capias for Failure to Appear in Court. Underlying charge was DUI.

