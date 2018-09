A sampling of the student works that are a part of the Student and Instructor Art Show taking place at Falls Church Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St.) that’s running until Sept. 23. Some of the artists on display include F.C. residents Sydney Kosco and Sneha Parthasarathy. The gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m.

