Annual Taste of F.C., Fall Festival Set for Next Saturday, Sept. 15

The Falls Church Fall Festival will be next Saturday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Community Center. All the annual event’s most popular features will be there, from live music and entertainment to pony rides and other children’s amusements, local vendors, businesses and civic organizations, a beer garden, and the Taste of Falls Church.

Taste of Falls Church participants include Art’s Tavern, Café Kindred, Clare and Don’s, Dogwood Tavern, El Patron Bar and Grill, Famile at The Kensington, Fava Pot, Hot N Juicy Crawfish, Liberty Barbecue, Mad Fox Brewing Company, Original Pancake House, Peet’s Coffee, Plaka Grill, Sfizi Cafe, Sweet Rice, Taco Bamba and Trio Grill.

Admission to the Fall Festival is free, but amusement rides, small bite tastes, and beer require the purchase of one or more tickets. This event is rain or shine. Events include the Cherry Hill Park Playground Grand Re-Opening at 9 a.m., and the Taste of Falls Church, with a full roster of restaurants participating.

Tickets are $3 per “taste” at each restaurant (some tastes may require two tickets). Event goers can purchase individual taste tickets or 10 taste tickets for $25.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments