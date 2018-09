Summer Cabaret to Perform ‘Inspired By’

Creative Cauldron’s (410 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church) Summer Cabaret series continues this weekend with Stephen Gregory Smith in “Inspired By,” a cabaret featuring the music and stories of award winning writer and actor Stephen Gregory Smith and award winning composer and actor Matt Conner. Friday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. Adults $22, Seniors/Military $20, Students $18. Tables for two or four with wine $55/$110. Buy tickets at www.creativecauldron.org.

