F.C. Schools Tailgate Kicks Off This Friday

All Falls Church City Public Schools families are invited to come to the Boosters’ sponsored Tailgate Event on Friday, Sept. 7 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on the field behind Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School (7130 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). The home football game vs. Sidwell Friends will follow. Food and drinks can be purchased from Liberty BBQ at the event. The event includes family activities, representatives from all the schools’ affiliated organizations, spirit wear sales and appearances by the schools’ mascots. The event is free and open to the entire school community.

