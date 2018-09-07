Rain Threat Postpones F.C.’s Sunset Cinema Debut

Tonight’s scheduled Sunset Cinema in the Park showing of “Coco” in Cherry Hill Park has been postponed due to the threat of bad weather. Falls Church’s annual free movie screening series will instead debut in two weeks on Sept. 21 at 7:45 p.m. with the movie “Wonder.

The City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department’s 15th annual event will then continue on Sept. 28 (“Despicable Me 3”), Oct. 5 (Viewers’ Choice) and Oct. 12 (“Coco” rescheduled).

In the event of inclement weather, the movies will take place at the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church).

For more information, call 703-248-5027 or visit fallschurchva.gov/SunsetCinema.

