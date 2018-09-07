September Events Debuting at One More Page Books

Here’s a few events taking place at One More Page Books (2200 N. Westmoreland St., Arlington) this week.

On Saturday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.: Historian, novelist and teacher Dr. David Krugler (“The Dead Don’t Bleed”) shares from “Rip the Angels from Heaven,” the second book in his series of World War II spy thrillers featuring Lieutenant Ellis Voigt of the Office of Naval Intelligence. Desperate to keep the secrets that threaten his life, Lieutenant Voigt can’t escape a web of double-agents and undercover spies who follow his every move.

And later that day at 6 p.m.: One More Page Books legend Jessica Spotswood (“The Last Summer of the Garrett Girls”) gets spooky with “Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women and Witchcraft,” her latest anthology of a stunning, spooky and powerful stories featuring witchcraft and feminism. Robin Talley (“Pulp”) and Lindsay Smith (“Web of Frost”), both contributors in Spotswood’s previous anthology “The Radical Element,” will be in conversation with Spotswood at this event.

Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.: One More Page Books welcomes back author Jodi Meadows (“Before She Ignites”) to talk about “As She Ascends,” the second book in her Young Adult Fantasy series. A New York Times bestselling author of the “Incarnate” series and One More Page Books staff favorite “My Lady Jane,” Meadows brings attendees a night of dragons, magic and capes.

