Street Sweeping Resumes in F.C.

Street sweeping returns to the City of Falls Church the week of Sept. 10. The City has issued a public request that citizens move vehicles off the streets from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the day their area is scheduled for street sweeping. Doing so helps crews do a more efficient and effective job of preventing more than 200 tons of debris from entering local waterways.

In addition to moving vehicles, residents can help by using a broom or shovel and dustpan to sweep the gutter pan in front of residences when debris accumulates — including rocks, leaves, trash, large sticks, and sediment. This is especially helpful in areas that routinely have cars parked on the street or are under low hanging trees.

The street sweeping schedule for the week of Sept. 10 is subject to change for weather: Monday, Sept. 10 and Tuesday, Sept. 11: residential areas south of Broad St.; Thursday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 14: residential areas north of Broad St.; Commercial areas and municipal parking areas will be swept in the evening and overnight. This is the final street sweeping of the year (except for emergencies). Leaf collection is scheduled to begin in mid-October. The City has contracted with Quiet Sweep, which deploys trucks that are known as “regenerative sweepers.”

