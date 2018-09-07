Well-Known Cellist & Pianist Perform at St. Patrick’s

Renowned cellist Amit Peled and pianist Noreen Polera will be the featured artists for a program of their recent recording of Brahms’ two cello sonatas titled: “To Brahms, with Love,” that will be performed on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church (3241 Brush Dr., Falls Church). Peled will perform with the 1733 Goffriller cello with which Pablo Casals made his famed performances.

Program: “Cello Sonata #1 in E minor, Op. 38” / J. Brahms; “Cello Sonata #2 in F Major, Op. 99” / J. Brahms.

Admission is free, but a $20 donation is suggested. A wine and cheese reception follows the concert.

For more information, visit www.odeonchambermusicseries.org, or e-mail at marikohiller@gmail.com.

