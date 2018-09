CAPTAIN WILBUR A. VELARDE and his family celebrated his retirement from the U.S. Coast Guard on Aug. 13 following over 20 years of service to the U.S. Velarde and his family served six plus years on active duty and 14 years in the reserves. For his military service, Velarde was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. Velarde will continue to serve the country at the U.S. Department of Defense Southern Command as a Political Advisor.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments