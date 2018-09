DONATELLA has mischief on her mind, but first she’s going to have a cat nap in her kitty hutch. Never mind that this hutch is actually shared with her two older brothers, Lucca and Tony. Tonight she owns it! The Giovaniellos on Gresham Place were honored to adopt this little kitty earlier this year. She had a tough beginning, but is clearly thriving in her forever home.

