F.C.’s Argia’s Italian Restaurant Closes Doors After 18 Years

Pragun and Salina Rana, the Nepalese husband and wife team that took over Falls Church’s fine Italian restaurant, Argia’s, in 2012, notified the News-Press over the weekend that the restaurant has closed with no plans to re-open. “We would like to thank all our wonderful patrons who supported us endlessly for the last six and a half years,” they wrote in an e-mail. Argia’s, at 124 N. Washington St., first opened in 2000 under the ownership of Adam Roth, who also launched the Red, White and Bleu wine shop that closed its doors last year.

Argia’s had become a fixture of the Falls Church roster of fine restaurants, winning the Taste of Falls Church in 2014.

