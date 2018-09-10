Fall Mah Jongg Lessons at Temple Rodef Shalom

A three-session Mah Jongg class for beginners will be led by the Women of Temple Rodef Shalom (2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church). Classes take place on consecutive Thursdays starting on Sept. 13 and occurring on the 20th and 27th as well, with all classes running from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Interested participants are advised not to register unless they’re prepared to play at least once a week the first few months. Enrollment is limited, so register now.

The cost is $85 (9 hours of lessons along with a Mah Jongg card.

To register, send a check made out to WoTRS to Iva Gresko, 120 N. Fairfax Street, Falls Church, VA 22046. Interested participants need to include their e-mail address, home address and their home and cell telephone numbers. The submitted check will double as the consent to register.

For more information, contact Iva Gresko at iva.gresko@gmail.com or 703-328-1606.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments