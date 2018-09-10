McAuliffe Surprises at Ice Cream Social

FORMER VIRGINIA GOVERNOR Terry McAuliffe made a guest appearance at the annual Labor Day Ice Cream Social hosted by the F.C. Democratic Committee in Cherry Hill Park Monday. McAuliffe was joined by U.S. Rep. Don Beyer and State Del. Marcus Simon. He is shown here in one of his many poses with supporters, this one with Andrew Dolan. McAuliffe also spoke at Del. Simon’s event at the home of Nancy Scott, wife of the late Del. Jim Scott, and in Arlington and Alexandria.

