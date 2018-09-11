City of F.C. to Distribute Sandbags in Prep for Hurricane

Sandbags to help stem flooding are being offered by the City of Falls Church Public Works department to help local residents prepare for the landfall of Hurricane Florence.

The City is offering residents a maximum of 20 bags per household on a first-come, first-serve basis when they visit Property Yard A (located next to the City’s Recycling Center between 215 Gordon Rd. and 217 Gordon Rd., Falls Church) on Wednesday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day. If residents already received sandbags from the City this year, they will not be eligible for this storm.

Sandbags can help reduce or prevent floodwater damage, but are no guarantee to prevent water damage outright.

Instructions for the best use of sandbags are as follows:

Remove any debris from the area where bags are to be placed.

If tied bags are used, flatten them and flare the tied end. If untied bags are used, fold the open end to form a triangle.

To form a sandbag wall, place bags tightly against one another to form the first layer of defense.

Place succeeding bags on the folded or flared portion of the previous bag and stamp into place to eliminate gaps and to form a tight seal.

Stagger the second and subsequent layers of bags, similar to the pattern of bricks on a wall.

Never use bags to build a fortress around your property because this approach can trap water between sandbag walls and structures, causing further damage.

Do not rely on sandbags alone to protect your property. Use baffle boards (plywood sheeting) or sheets of plastic tarp with sandbags.

