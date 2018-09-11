Crime Report: Untagged Dog Found, 3 Assaults & Drunk Man Arrested in School Parking Lot

A dog with no collar or identification was found running in the 100 block of Douglass Avenue last Thursday morning, it was reported in the City of Falls Church crime report this week. The black German Shepherd was taken to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

In other crime report items, there were three assaults including one at Cafe Kindred, one on S. Washington St. and one in the parking lot of Eden Center. Also reported, a 54-year-old man was arrested for wandering around the George Mason High School parking lot drunk, a 24-year-old Falls Church man was arrested for refusing to pay his cab fare and there were three hit and runs.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: September 3 – 9, 2018

Hit and Run, 6751 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center parking lot) Sept 03, between 10:30 AM and 11:00 AM, a black Toyota Camry was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Investigation continues.

Assault – Simple, 450-F N Washington St (Café Kindred) Sept 05, 11:11 AM, police responded for a report of an earlier assault. The victim declined to prosecute.

Hit and Run, 200 blk Pennsylvania Ave Sept 05, 9:20 PM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Witnesses assisted police in locating the driver of the striking vehicle, and required information was exchanged.

Assault – Aggravated, 300 blk S Washington St Sept 05, 11:51 PM, police responded to an assault in progress involving multiple subjects. A male, 61, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Drunk in Public and 2 counts of Assault.

False Report of Crime, 100 blk Dulany Pl Sept 07, 7:46 AM, an unknown suspect called police to report a crime in progress. When officers responded, the residents were found safe and no crime could be located. Investigation continues.

Drunk in Public, 7124 Leesburg Pike (GMHS) Sept 07, 10:42 AM, officers observed an intoxicated subject wandering through the school parking lot. A male, 54, of Falls Church was arrested and charged with Drunk in Public, Possessing Alcohol on School Property, and Providing False Identity to Avoid Arrest.

Larceny from Vehicle, 503 Roosevelt Blvd (Oakwood Apartments) between 2:00 AM and 2:39 PM on Sept 07, unknown suspect(s) removed power tools from a locked work van. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, Hillwood Ave @ S Cherry St Sept 07, 6:06 PM, a vehicle was struck in the rear by another vehicle which left the scene. Witnesses assisted police in identifying the owner of the striking vehicle. Investigation continues.

Assault – Simple, 6775 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center parking lot) Sept 07, 6:54 PM, officers responded for a report of an assault in progress. A male, 84, of Vienna, VA was arrested for Domestic Assault.

Fraud – False Pretenses, 200 blk W Broad St Sept 09, 4:52 AM, officers responded for a complaint of a taxicab passenger refusing to pay their fare, and arrested a male, 24, of Falls Church.

OTHER

On Sept 06 at 11:16 AM, a black German Shepherd with no collar was found running at large in the 100 block of Douglass Avenue. The dog was taken to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, 2650 S. Arlington Mill Drive, 703-931-9241.

