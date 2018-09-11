Haycock 6th Grader Named State Finalist in Essay Contest

Deven Hagen, a sixth grader at Haycock Elementary in Falls Church, was named a Virginia State Finalist for the 2018 Library of Congress’ “A Book That Shaped Me” essay contest. His essay was based on the novel “Travel Team” by Mike Lupica, and his personal experiences with his travel baseball team. Hagen is flanked in the picture here by Lola Pyne from the Library of Congress (left) and NBC4 Washington’s Eun Yang at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in D.C. on Sept. 1

