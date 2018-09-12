Ed. Foundation’s Fun Run Set for Sept. 16

Interested participants can test their mettle at the Falls Church Education Foundation Run for the Schools annual 5k run/walk on the USA Track & Field certified course that winds through the tree-lined streets of historic Falls Church City. The course is a mix of hills and flat stretches There will be a water stop along the course. The course also includes a one mile loop for runners and walkers. Strollers are welcome, but bicycles, skateboards, rollerblades and dogs are not.

Registration fees are – For 18 & Over (5k or 1 mile fun run): $35. For 17 & Under (5k or 1 mile fun run): $15. Packet pick up is Friday, Sept. 14 from 5 – 9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and will continue the morning of the race starting at 7 a.m. The 5k takes place on Sunday, Sept. 16 and will begin outside City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) promptly at 8 a.m. To register, visit potomac.enmotive.com.

