Fall Festival Slated for This Saturday

The Falls Church Fall Festival (fallschurchva.gov/FallFestival) will be next Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). Even with the renaming, interested attendees will still get a chance to experience all the expected aspects of the festival from live music and entertainment to pony rides and other children’s amusements, local vendors, businesses and civic organizations, a Beer Garden and the Taste of Falls Church.

Admission to the Fall Festival is free, but amusement rides, small bite tastes, and beer require the purchase of one or more tickets. This event is rain or shine.

Prior to the Fall Festival, interested residents can join the Recreation and Parks Department and City officials for the ceremonial ribbon-cutting and grand re-opening of the Cherry Hill Park Playground. The ceremony will start at 9 a.m. in front of the playground at 312 Park Ave.

A full roster of restaurants are ready to satisfy the craving of every attendee with small bites during the Taste of Falls Church. Tickets are $3 per “taste” at each restaurant (some tastes may require two tickets). Event goers can purchase individual taste tickets or 10 taste tickets for $25.

Current participating restaurants include: Art’s Tavern, Café Kindred, Clare and Don’s, Dogwood Tavern, El Patron Bar and Grill, Famile at The Kensington, Fava Pot, Hot N Juicy Crawfish, Liberty Barbecue, Mad Fox Brewing Company, Original Pancake House, Peet’s Coffee, Plaka Grill, Sfizi Cafe, Sweet Rice, Taco Bamba and Trio Grill.

The Beer Garden returns to this year’s event, with selections from Mad Fox Brewing Company and Audacious Aleworks and tasting from FC Distillers. The Beer Garden will be located near the entertainment stage and serve alcohol from 11:30 a.m – 3:30 p.m. Anyone can enter the Beer Garden, but only those with a valid ID 21+ can purchase and consume alcohol. Tickets are $6 for a beer.

Here is who will be performing the music on the main stage: 10 a.m. – Louis the Magician (Children’s Entertainment); 11 a.m. – Hayley Fahey Band (Singer-Songwriter); 12:15 p.m. – 19th Street Band (Americana); 1:45 p.m. – Zakke (Latin Fusion); 2:45 p.m. – Sudden M Pack Band (R&B / Soul).

