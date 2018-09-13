1st Stage Theatre Opens ‘Hero’s Welcome’

“Hero’s Welcome” weaves a twisted and darkly comedic tale of relationships shaped by love, redemption, jealously, and deceit. When Murray, a war hero, returns to his home town after 17 years away he hopes to settle down with his new wife and refurbish his family’s old hotel. However, the trail of scandalous rumors and former friends Murray left behind won’t be easily forgotten.

The 1st Stage Theatre (1524 Spring Hill Rd., Tysons) production of “Hero’s Welcome” by Alan Ayckbourn features the return of Helen Hayes Award nominee Clayton Pelham, Jr. (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Lisa Hodsoll (“Suite Surrender”) to the 1st Stage stage. Nick DePinto, James J. Johnson, Angeleaza Anderson and Anne Bowles make their 1st Stage debuts. 1st Stage Artistic Director, Alex Levy directs the production.

The design team includes: scenic design by Kathryn Kawecki, costume design by Danielle Preston, lighting design by Robbie Hayes, sound design by Reid May and properties design by Cindy Landrum Jacobs.

“Hero’s Welcome” will run at 1st Stage from Sept. 6 – Oct. 7 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments