F.C. Police Officer Arrested By FBI for Crimes Against Children

A City of Falls Church Police officer was arrested Wednesday by the FBI for internet crimes against children, City police reported today in a press release.

Robert MacSeain, 29, a seven-year employee with the F.C. police department, was arrested on Sept. 12 for 10 counts of internet crimes against children. MacSeain was hired in 2011 as a dispatcher and was sworn in as an officer in January of 2017. He has been suspended pending an internal investigation by City police.

In a press release, City police say all MacSeain’s police authority, equipment, and access have been revoked and the department is cooperating with the FBI’s ongoing investigation.

A Twitter account appearing to belong to MacSeain states he works as a crisis intervention team officer with the Falls Church Police Department.

