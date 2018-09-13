National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists Announced

Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the names of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring.

Here are the local students who made it to the semifinal round of the competition:

Falls Church High School — Kai D. Barzdukas

Marshall High School — Caroline T. Buttz, Grace E. Grossman, Madeleine H. Kienzle and Sarah M. Tadlock

George Mason High School — Katherine A. O’Neill, Casandre D. Rice, Nicholas W. Wells and Acacia K. Wyckoff

McLean High School — Grace Chung, Helen J. Ganley, Caroline C. Howley, Maren L. Kranking, Veronica Lang, Anna X. Nguyen, Isabella P. Swigart, Krisen E. Waagner, Nathaniel S. Wyerman and Alexander Z. Yu

Potomac School — Carolyn S. Beaumont and Liam McKinley.

Yorktown High School — Alexander B. Bookbinder, Matthew F. Davis, Sydney E. Jones, Kathleen R. Love, Jacob Smith and Nathan B. Snyder.

