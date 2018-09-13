Senior/Parent College Info Session Tonight at Mason

Seniors and their parents are invited to attend the Senior/Parent College Info night being held tongiht at the Mustang Cafe in George Mason High School’s (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) at 7:00 p.m. Those in attendance can come and have their questions and concerns regarding senior year academics and the college application process addressed by Mason’s College and Career Coordinator, Bob Palermo, and by guest speaker. Sarah Lindberg, Senior Assistant Director of Admissions at Mary Washington University.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments