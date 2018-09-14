3 Local Elementary Schools Enrolled in Federal Program

Bailey’s Elementary School, Bailey’s Upper Elementary School and Glen Forest Elementary School are of three of 19 Fairfax County public schools that have been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) meal program for the first time in 2018-19.

All students at the selected schools will automatically receive breakfast and lunch at no cost every day of the school year. Students who qualify for free and reduced-price meals as well as those who do not qualify will receive breakfast and lunch at no cost. Please note that a la carte items are not part of the free meal program; they will still be offered, but are not free. Meal service is the same at CEP schools and non-CEP schools.

Parents and guardians of students attending CEP schools are still encouraged to submit a free and reduced-price meal application by October 10 in order to qualify the student(s) for additional benefits.

