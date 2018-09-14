Accordion Society Hosts Will Holshouser this Sunday

The Washington Metropolitan Accordion Society will host Will Holshouser in concert on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m., at Sleepy Hollow United Methodist Church (3435 Sleepy Hollow Rd., Falls Church).

A reception will follow. Donation of $8 is requested, Washington Metropolitan According Society members and children under 12 free.

More information can be found at washingtonaccordions.org or by calling 703-919-5701. More information about Holshouser can be found at willholshouser.com.

