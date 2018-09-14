Final Show of Cabaret Series to Show This Weekend

Creative Cauldron’s (410 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church) Summer Cabaret and Concert Series closes its final weekend with Helen Hayes Award-winning actor, Alan Naylor in “Spring and Love, Loss and Dreams”, a Romantic program of Art Song and four-hand piano music with collaborator Barbara Wilkinson. Shows will take stage on Friday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. Adults $22, Seniors/Military $20, Students $18.

Tables for two or four with wine $55/$110.

Buy tickets at creativecauldron.org. 410 S Maple Ave Falls Church VA. 703-436-9948.

