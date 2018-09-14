Giant Food Now Offering Flu Vaccines

Giant Food announced that flu shots are once again available at all of its in-store pharmacies for both adults and children. The vaccinations are administered by Giant’s certified in-store pharmacists and are often covered in-full by most insurance plans.

No appointment is needed and insurance companies, including Medicare, are billed directly, often at $0 copays.

Standard flu shots are available, including “quad” and high dose vaccines. Consult with your pharmacist on appropriate dosing based on age.

In addition, customers getting vaccinated will also receive a free coupon book with more than $28 in savings for items and services at Giant Food.

As part of Giant Food’s ongoing effort to support the wellbeing of customers, Giant also offers free vaccination reviews. These short questionnaires, facilitated by the experienced in-store pharmacist, are designed to determine if you are missing any recommended vaccinations.

For more information, or to schedule an onsite flu clinic for your office, call 800-950-4678. To find the Giant Food pharmacy nearest to you, visit giantfood.com.

