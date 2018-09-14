You are here: Home » News » Route 7 Lane Closures in Tysons Next Week Set

Route 7 Lane Closures in Tysons Next Week Set

September 14, 2018 1:50 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

Lane and shoulder closures are planned Monday, Sept. 17, through Friday, Sept. 21, along eastbound and westbound Route 7 in Tysons near the Silver Line Phase 1 alignment to permit construction crews to make repairs, according to VDOT.

On Route 7 East, Monday, Sept. 17 – Thursday, Sept. 20 , 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., there will be alternating right and left lane closures to install repair bands from the Dulles Toll Road to Marshalls Drive. On Route 7 West, Monday, Sept. 17 – Thursday, Sept. 20 , 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., there will be alternating right and left lane closures to install repair bands from Westpark Drive to the Dulles Toll Road. All the work is weather dependent and subject to change.

