Congressional School Cub Scouts Build Benches for Campus

September 17, 2018 2:30 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

(Photo: Courtesy Paula Serbus)

CUB SCOUT PACK 1229, based at Congressional School in Falls Church, recently completed a dual community service project. Bear-aged Scouts (3rd graders) built, stained and wood burned benches as a part of their Scout rank advancement project. Completed benches were donated to Congressional School and the new Outdoor Classroom at Sleepy Hollow Elementary School. Participation from Scouts, Leaders, siblings and parents made this project a huge success.

