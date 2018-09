The Falls Church High School (7521 Jaguar Trail, Falls Church) Field Hockey team will be hosting a camp to introduce younger players to the rules and basic skills involved in the game. The camp takes place from 9 a.m. – noon on two consecutive Saturdays — Sept. 22 and Sept. 29.

Participants are asked to wear athletic clothing to the sessions. Sticks will be provided by the school. One session costs $25; both sessions cost $45

