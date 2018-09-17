McLean’s Harvest Happenings Occurs Sept. 22

The McLean Community Center’s Harvest Happenings festival will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 22 at St. Luke’s School (7005 Georgetown Pike, McLean). Admission is free.

The event is especially suited to the needs of young children, ages 3 to 8 years old, and their families.

Small in size and scale, with ongoing indoor and outdoor activities, the event allows families to partake in activities as they choose.

Scheduled activities include stage entertainment by performers, The Amazing Kevin and Kidsinger Jim.

Children also can enjoy a hands-on educational experience with farm animals at Squeals on Wheels Traveling Petting Zoo. In addition, there are several, age-appropriate field games to play.

Indoor activities include fall-themed arts and crafts projects and decorating small pumpkins. Pumpkins must be purchased.

Food service will be provided by Smokin’ Shawn’s BBQ food truck.

For more information, call the Center at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711, or visit the website, bit.ly/2wOKWwf.

