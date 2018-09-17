Prominent Pianist to Perform at St. Patrick’s

Pianist Marianna Prjevalskaya, a top prize winner of international competitions, will perform complete sets of Debussy’s preludes to commemorate the centennial of Debussy’s death at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church (3241 Brush Drive, Falls Church) on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m.

This enchanting music and Prjevalskaya’s performance, tone and depth of expression will take attendees on a musical journey.

The program consists of Debussy Preludes Book One and Book Two.

Admission is free, but a donation of $20 is suggested. A wine and cheese reception follows the concert.

For more information, visit odeonchambermusicseries.org, or e-mail Mariko Hiller at marikohiller@gmail.com. For more information on Prjevalskaya, visit prjevalskaya.com.

