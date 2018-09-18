Crime Report: Stealing & Assault at Giant, a DUI Hit & Run and Another Lost Dog

Two men tried to steal from Giant in the City of Falls Church and then assaulted an employee when confronted last Wednesday, according to the latest crime report released Tuesday. Falls Church Police say the two suspects attempted to leave the store without paying and then fled after assaulting a loss prevention employee. One suspect is described as a black male in his 40’s with dreadlocks and the other is described as a black male in his 50’s, bald, with a gray beard.

In other crime, there were four hit and runs including one resulting in an arrest for DUI, someone used the patio area at Clare & Don’s for “toileting and sleeping” and a 27-year-old D.C. man was arrested for marijuana possession.

Also, a dog, described as a black and brown terrier mix, was found running free in the 1300 block of Robinson Place and then taken to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: Sept. 10 – 16, 2018

Hit and Run, 900 blk Park Ave between 9:00 PM Sept 09 and 7:26 AM Sept 10, a grey Honda CRV was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 201 N Washington St (Kaiser Permanente parking garage) between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM Aug 30, a blue Toyota RAV-4 was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 200 blk Park Ave between 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM Sept 11, a grey BMW was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Trespass/Tampering, 130 N Washington St (Beach Shack) Sept 12, 12:05 AM, an unknown subject removed linens from a van parked at the business, then used the patio area for toileting and sleeping. Suspect is described as a heavyset white male in a hoodie, with dark hair and a beard. Investigation continues.

Shoplifting/Assault, 1230 W Broad St (Giant Food) Sept 12, 4:20 PM, two unknown suspects attempted to leave the store without paying for merchandise. While trying to escape the premises, the suspects assaulted a loss prevention employee, then fled on foot. Suspects are described as a black male in his 40’s with dreadlocks, and a black male in his 50’s, bald, with a gray beard. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Building, 600 Roosevelt Blvd (The Madison Condominiums) between June 1 and Sept 13, items of value were removed from a residence.

Narcotics Violation, 500 blk S Washington St Sept 14, 10:58 PM, police issued a summons for Possess Marijuana to a male, 27, of Washington, DC.

Hit and Run, 300 blk Little Falls St Sept 15, 11:02 AM, a white Ford Fusion was struck by a black BMW which left the scene. Investigation continues.

Drive While Intoxicated, 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd Sept 16, 3:32 AM, police arrested a male, 22, of Fairfax, VA for DUI and Refusal of Breath Test.

OTHER

On Sept 13 at 7:20 PM, a black and brown terrier mix was found running at large in the 1300 blk of Robinson Place. The dog was taken to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, 2650 S. Arlington Mill Drive, 703-931-9241.

