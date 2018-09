By Sally Cole

Famille Café is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. A ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. The cafe is located on the ground floor of The Kensington Falls Church at 700 W. Broad St. The event will include live music and refreshments.

For more information, visit famillecafe.com.

