Mason Football Shuts Out Governors in Romp

By Matt Delaney

A thunderstorm cancellation against Sidwell Friends School two weeks ago could’ve stalled George Mason High School’s momentum from a season-opening 38-0 win, but the group showed no rust in an impressive 48-0 homecoming blowout over Nelson County High School last Friday.

From top to bottom, Mason (2-0) dominated this game. The Mustangs accumulated more touchdowns (seven) than Nelson County had first downs (four). Mason’s ability to impose its will against the visiting Governors became commonplace — and fast — as the Falls Church natives scored on every offensive drive except for the final one which served as a mere clock drainer. And while the team’s offensive efficiency may give casual observers an eye-catching clue about the team’s potential, the overshadowed accomplishment of two consecutive shutouts is one the team holds most dear.

“That was one of our goals at the beginning of the season — to have, at least, two shutouts,” senior running back and linebacker Jack Felgar said. “We got them in the first two weeks, so it’s a testament to our hard work this season.”

Nelson County opened the game with its most composed drive. Some strong runs earned the team a quarter of its first downs on the night, until a penalty forced a punt. The Mustangs made the Governors pay right away with a methodical drive. Felgar gained 11, 14, nine and five yards on the ground before a 24-yard play-action corner route pass from freshman quarterback Evans Rice to junior wingback Michael Turner put Mason ahead for good at the 5:02 mark of the first quarter.

A three-and-out from the Governors opened the door for Mason again, who this time trusted the legs of senior running back Connor Murray to move the chains. He did with 27 yards on the ground, coupled with eight from Felgar and 19-yard quick pitch to sophomore running back Robert Silva, who helped set up the same Rice-Turner connection, this time from 40-yards out.

Junior defensive back Enzo Paradiso picked off a deep pass at Mason’s 49-yard line on the Governor’s next drive. The very next play Felgar ripped off a 51-yard run to find the endzone to go up 21-0. The rout was on.

Nelson County put together a long, but fruitless drive, allowing Mason’s rushing attack of Felgar, Silva and junior running back Connor Plaks to tee up fellow junior running back Matthew Teague’s 19-yard scoring run where he spun off one tackler and broke free from another’s grasp.

Coming out of the half up 28-0, Mason resumed its aggressive approach. Felgar took three yards in his first carry before turning on the jets in a right-to-left cutback on his second for a 56-yard touchdown run. Teague would score on a 39-yard scamper and sophomore Nathaniel Jaramillo put the cherry on top with 39-yarder of his own midway through the fourth quarter to tally the final score.

Six different runners touched the ball for Mason — and with great success — giving head coach Adam Amerine plenty of options moving forward.

“They’re working hard in practice and building the depth. It makes us very happy because it allows us to keep them fresh for the defense,” Amerine said, noting that Jaramillo and Silva are backups on defense, with Felgar, Teague and Murray getting time in the starting defensive rotation.

The Mustangs venture out to play Skyline High School tomorrow night for their first road game.

