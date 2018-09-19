MoBu Kids Relocation Grand Opening This Weekend

By Sally Cole

MoBu Kids is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at its new space at 127 S. Washington Street in Falls Church. Owned by Jill Homer Stewart and previously located elsewhere in Falls Church, the event will include tours and open play at 10 am, a sampling of music and movement at 11:30 a.m. and again at 12:30 p.m., arts and crafts in the party room at noon, and snack time at 1 p.m. Discounts on classes and birthday parties will be offered during the event as well.

Founded in 2008, MoBu Kids is an independently owned and operated indoor playground for children ranging in age from six months to about six years old, though some camps and events such as Parents’ Night Out are for children up to age 12.

For more information, visit www.mobukids.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments