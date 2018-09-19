Sandbag Return Logistics Issued

Falls Church residents who received sandbags from the City of Falls Church prior to Hurricane Florence may now return them to the Department of Public Works. Sandbags may be returned to the same location as pick-up: Storage Yard A, next to the Recycling Center between 215 and 217 Gordon Road. Staff assistance will be available between 7 – 8:30 a.m. and 2 – 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20; Friday, Sept. 21; Monday, Sept. 24; and Tuesday, Sept. 25. Staff will help unload sandbags from the vehicle, but they will not be responsible for any vehicle damage.

Residents may unload sandbags without staff assistance anytime between 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. during the same time frame. They are asked to stack sandbags on pallets.

