Stemtree Falls Church will be officially welcomed to the City of Falls Church with a ribbon cutting on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 10:15 a.m. Stemtree is an educational enhancement program focused on science, engineering, and technology. Stop by the new center located at 228 W. Broad Street to tour the space, meet the owners, and learn more about their programs for children in grades K – 12.

For more information, visit www.stemtree.com/fallschurch.

